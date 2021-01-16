Digital survey to enroll deserving households underway

Dr-Sania-Nishtar-dt-daily-timesSpecial Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said Ehsaas digital survey has been launched in Rawalpindi district and the teams were visiting door-to-door to gather data in Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian and Murree, four tehsils of the district. Addressing a press conference here at Deputy Commissioner’s office, she said that the survey to enroll deserving households would start in Taxila tehsil on January 25 and in Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan tehsils on Feb 25. She said, Ehsaas was conducting a door-to-door survey all over the country to gather data about the socioeconomic status of households. It is first ever fully digital survey that continues in various districts across the country to register deserving households under Ehsaas, she said adding that the survey had been completed in 41 districts of the country while it’s underway in 75 districts. Dr Sania said that special desks had also been set up in the districts where the survey was completed to register households if any that could not be enrolled in door-to-door survey.













