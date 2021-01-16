Reduced duties have accelerated economic activities: FPCCI

Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said a reduction in import duties on 152 items coupled with other positive steps have led to accelerate economic activities. In a statement issued here on Friday, he stressed for more incentives to spur growth otherwise the budget deficit will cross the target of seven percent to eight percent. Mian Zahid Hussain said that economic activities are better as compared to the last year but a reduction in taxes and incentives are needed while the ritual of continued hike in energy prices should be abandoned. He said that continued and dependable supply of gas and electricity should be ensured otherwise all the gains can be reversed.













