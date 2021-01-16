Rooney announces retirement, named permanent Derby County boss

LONDON: Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has officially retired from his football playing career, ending a trophy-laden tenure in England. Rooney joined Derby County as a player-coach in 2018 and recently took interim charge of the club following Phillip Cocu’s dismissal. However, on Friday, Rooney made the call to officially walk away from his playing career as he penned a deal to become Derby’s permanent manager. Derby went on an impressive run during his first nine games in charge which prompted the club to offer the United legend a two-and-a-half-year contract in his first managerial role. Rooney walks away from the game as both Manchester United and England’s record goal-scorer and will be remembered as one of the best players of his generation. The 35-year-old burst onto the scene as a mercurial 16-year-old for his boyhood club Everton before going on to score 313 goals at club level and 53 for the national side. He won a total of 16 major honours with the Red Devils including five Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup, one Champions League and one FIFA Club World Cup over a distinguished career.













