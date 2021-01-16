PCB dismisses reports of Andy Flower’s appointment as head coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) debunked reports claiming that head coach Misbahul Haq is being replaced by former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower after Pakistan’s series against the Proteas. PCB CEO Waseem Khan told reporters that Flower was busy for the next two years and the board had not signed any agreement with him. “The news of Misbah’s removal holds no truth. No deal has been signed with anyone.” The PCB chief added that Gary Christine is also not available at the moment. “We have made everything clear to Misbah in the last committee meeting. His performance will be reviewed after the South Africa series in the meeting scheduled to be held on February 15 or 16.” Wasim said the board wanted to give Misbah ‘one more chance’, adding that although he and Waqar Younis signed a three-year contract, the agreement could be ended before time.

On Wednesday, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar had claimed that the PCB had offered the coaching job to Andy Flower to replace head coach Misbah. Akhtar, making the claim on his YouTube channel, said that Flower would take over after season six of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is over. “The PCB has already offered Andy Flower the head coach job. He is not accepting it due to his coaching commitment with Multan Sultans. But once PSL is over, he’ll take over,” Akhtar said. “The decision to sack Misbah is already taken. They are not giving him any chance.” Misbah and bowling coach Waqar had appeared before PCB Cricket Committee to explain the recent series losses against New Zealand. The coaching duo was given a reprieve on account of injuries and problems caused by the pandemic. The PCB has scheduled another Cricket Committee meeting following the South Africa series, giving the coaching staff a lifeline. “It’s all lies! The whole performance review thing after the South Africa series is not true. They have already signed a contract with Flower,” Akhtar said.