Olympic gold medalist Keller turns himself in to federal authorities

ARIZONA: Olympic gold-medalist Klete Keller turned himself in to federal authorities on Thursday, and he was charged with three crimes in USA District Court in Denver for his role in the riot last week at the USA Capitol that left at least five people dead. Keller, 38, is a three-time Olympic swimmer, who earned five medals overall, including gold medals in the 2004 and 2008 Summer Games for Team USA. Keller, who until Tuesday worked as a commercial real estate agent in Colorado Springs, was released without bond. He was charged with obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder, a felony, and two misdemeanors: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Keller was told during a 24-minute court hearing that the first charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The other two charges carry maximum prison sentences of one year and six months, respectively, and fines of a quarter million dollars each. He said little on Thursday other than to acknowledge several questions from Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty, who ordered that Keller may leave Colorado to visit his children in North Carolina. Keller also had to surrender his passport. During the hearing, it was disclosed that a grand jury has yet to determine whether Keller will face additional charges. The Justice Department and FBI this week indicated that people who were in the Capitol last week when Congress met to certify the presidential election of Democrat Joe Biden could initially face direct charges and then grand jury indictments with additional crimes.













