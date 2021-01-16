TME, COMSATS ink MoU for mutual collaboration

The Millennium Education (TME) signed a memorandum of understanding with COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), says a press release issued by the organization.

The meeting was chaired by Pro-Chancellor CUI, Dr. Junaid Zaidi, Rector CUI Professor Dr. Muhammad T Afzal, Registrar CUI Professor Dr. Shamsul and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO The Millennium Education, and their team members.

The main objective of this MoU is to promote academia linkages, corporate collaborations, and professional development. Both organizations mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas including offering privileged discounts, arranging internships, orientations on entrepreneurship, trainings and giving practical exposure of theoretical knowledge and arrange joint ventures where students from both the organizations can collaborate and work together.

The Millennium Education offered customized ‘privileged’ charges for the employees of CUI across the spectrum of institutions of Roots Millennium Schools, Millennium Colleges, Future World Schools, The Little Millennium and The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq congratulated and appreciated CUI for the remarkable work CUI has done in promoting education in Pakistan. He further expressed his desire to extend full support to CUI in bringing in diversity and internationalization to the university. Speaking on the occasion Founder Rector CUI Dr. Junaid Zaidi appreciated the dedication and commitment shown by The Millennium Education and further added that the collaboration will add value and create opportunities for both the institutions.

Later Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Professor Dr. Shamsul Qamar signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organizations. Rector CUI, Professor Dr. Muhammad T Afzal appreciated the achievements of TME and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq. He added that teachers contribute selflessly towards nation building and such tokens of appreciation to the families of teachers by organizations like The Millennium Education Group are in fact a recognition by the society as a whole. Prof. Afzal called upon TME to partner in various areas of faculty development, sports and sustainable development goals with CUI.

The Millennium Education and COMSATS University Islamabad are hopeful that through this MoU both parties will endeavor to strengthen, promote and develop academic, community and corporate engagement and education benefits.