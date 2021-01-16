NAB has recovered Rs 714 bn since its inception: chairman

Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has said that Transparency International (TI) Pakistan and the World Economic Forum have appreciated NAB’s performance regarding eradication of corruption and corrupt practices which is a pride for Pakistan.

He said that NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory of UNCAC. Pakistan is the only country in the world to that China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China-Pakistan Economic Coordination CPEC projects. The World Economic Forum Report, Transparency International, Pakistan, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan has lauded NAB’s efforts to aware people about the ill effects of corruption for corruption free Pakistan.

According to a survey of Gillani and Gallop Pakistan 59 people of Pakistan showed confidence in NAB. NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

NAB has chalked out a national anti-corruption strategy and recovered Rs. 714 billion directly and indirectly since its inception with an overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent. The performance of seven regional bureaus of NAB has started yielding excellent results as NAB during three years from January 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly has recovered around Rs. 487 billion which is a record achievement. The details are as under:

NAB Rawalpindi received 8057 complaints in 2018, 8727 in 2019 and 4287 in 2020 and all complaints were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process. NAB Rawalpindi authorized 215 complaint verifications in 2018, 237 in 2019 and 255 in 2020. NAB Rawalpindi authorized 162 inquiries in 2018, 172 in 2019 and 179 in 2020. NAB Rawalpindi authorized 71 investigations in 2018, 83 in 2019 and 64 in 2020. NAB Rawalpindi has filed 213 in 2018, 233 in 2019 and 246 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs. 287.293983 million in 2018, Rs. 93473.16148 million in 2019 and Rs. 196222.736054 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB Lahore received 10211 complaints in 2018, 14008 in 2019 and 5023 in 2020 which were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently 757 complaints are under process as per law. NAB Lahore authorized 326 complaint verifications in 2018, 243 in 2019 and 148 in 2020. NAB Lahore authorized 213 inquiries in 2018, 103 in 2019 and 56 in 2020. NAB Lahore authorized 37 investigations in 2018, 36 in 2019 and 26 in 2020. NAB Lahore has filed 74 references in 2018, 55 in 2019 and 38 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB Lahore recovered Rs. 9631 million in 2018, Rs. 33554 million in 2019 and Rs. 29025 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB Karachi received 10561 complaints in 2018, 11381 in 2019 and 6483 in 2020 and all were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process. NAB Karachi authorized 590 complaint verifications in 2018, 561 in 2019 and 382 in 2020. NAB Karachi authorized 387 inquiries in 2018, 422 in 2019 and 335 in 2020. NAB Karachi authorized 189 investigations in 2018, 197 in 2019 and 135 in 2020. NAB Karachi has filed 46 references in 2018, 28 in 2019 and 30 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB Karachi recovered Rs. 8874.432 million in 2018, Rs. 3329.231 million in 2019 and Rs. 80975.781 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB KP received 5756 complaints in 2018, 4397 in 2019 and 2474 in 2020 which were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently 307 complaints are under process as per law. NAB KP authorized 483 complaint verifications in 2018, 245 in 2019 and 121 in 2020. NAB KP authorized 235 inquiries in 2018, 95 in 2019 and 52 in 2020. NAB KP authorized 48 investigations in 2018, 18 in 2019 and 20 in 2020. NAB KP has filed 29 references in 2018, 20 in 2019 and 09 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB KP recovered Rs. 356. 780 million in 2018, Rs. 244.754 million in 2019 and Rs. 131.780 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB Balochistan received 1191 complaints in 2018, 836 in 2019 and 473 in 2020 and all were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process. NAB Balochistan authorized 112 complaint verifications in 2018, 169 in 2019 and 70 in 2020. NAB Balochistan authorized 77 inquiries in 2018, 81 in 2019 and 53 in 2020. NAB Balochistan authorized 26 investigations in 2018, 25 in 2019 and 17 in 2020. NAB Balochistan has filed 13 references in 2018, 17 references in 2019 and 24 references in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB Balochistan recovered Rs. 1054.022 million in 2018, Rs. 71.658 million in 2019 and Rs. 48.728 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.