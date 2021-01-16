CAA slaps Turkish Airlines with Rs 100,000 fine for violating SOPs

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday slapped Turkish Airlines with a fine of Rs 100,000 for violating coronavirus standard operating producers(SOPs), a notification said.

The notification said that this is not the first time that the airline has gone against the rules, adding that a warning was issued to the Turkish Airlines on October 13 and 21 last year as well.

“It has been noted with serious concern that Turkish Airline again transported passenger […] from Category-B country i.e. Dakar (Senegal) to Istanbul for onward journey to Lahore via Turkish Airline flight TKO584 on January 13, 2021, without proof of negative RT-PCR test despite warning and penalty,” the notification said.

The CAA warned that violation of COVID-19 SOPs would be dealt with more stringently. It would include, but not be limited to, the revocation of operating authorisation granted to the Turkish Airlines for flight operations to/from Pakistan, the CAA warned. In the first week of January, CAA issued a list of the countries that it has exempted from the coronavirus restrictions, an official notification stated.