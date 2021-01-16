Pak-US ties must focus on peace in Afghanistan, partnership: SAPM

A webinar was held on ‘Reset of US-Pakistan Relations’ under the auspices of Karachi Council on Foreign Affairs (KCFR). Moin Fudda, Member Board of Governors KCFR, moderated the webinar.

Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the PM on National Security and Strategic Planning, highlighted that “we are now in a very different world due to the changed dynamics, Pak-US relationship should focus on having peace in Afghanistan, besides on partnership rather than monetary assistance and on mutual assistance for improvements in all area by leaving the past behind.” He said for the Afghan peace process, it was important to reach the finish line.

He added that Pakistan has no issues with US-India partnership as long as there is objectivity and negativity crisis is not initiated by India.

Amb Cameron Munter (former US ambassador to Pakistan) stated that Pakistan must engage President Biden’s administration early to create a positive approach with a new style focusing should be on playing the role of an economic and diplomatic player. Quite a few staff in the US administration on the Afghan and other foreign policy matters will be willing to solve multilateral matters. There is a need to have new business areas like IT etc in private sector engagement.

Dr Daniel Markey, senior research professor John Hopkins University, USA, emphasized that bilateral mechanisms need to be developed and new ways adopted. Opportunity areas are Pandemic response, Climate Change, Clean Energy and Nuclear diplomacy (Iran). He highlighted that USA-India relationship will d be derived from India’s minority protection approach and the strategic competition with China (vs India). Only a responsible approach will avoid an India/Pak crisis in future. Business relationships need to be made in new commercial areas by unleashing the power of the youth in Pakistan and having partnerships and connectivity.

In her analysis, Huma Baqai, Professor IBA Karachi, spelled out that President elect Mr. Biden would have to do a Tight Rope walking as he has to undertake a damage control due to recent events under the Trump Presidency. There is a need to have a “new relationship” with specific actions and Pakistan should not be paired with China. There is a mismatch on certain strategic matters between USA & Pakistan, which needs to be addressed and Pakistan should not be considered a “contingent partner”.

Chairman KCFR Ikram Sehgal, in his concluding remarks said Pakistan wants to have a neutral stance with both KSA & Iran, as we do not consider the Sunni & Shia differences as an issue. He emphasized that the US private sector can make a lot of money in Pakistan as there is untapped potential in the South along the coast from Karachi to Gwadar which presents a golden opportunity.

He emphasized Pakistan’s current position of not only being geographic pivot/gateway but also economic hub due to the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC related projects. He mentioned that Mr. Modi has shattered the relationships with all neighboring countries, which is positive for Pakistan. The Afghan peace process is critical for Mr. Biden, who has a reputation of being a fair person, and Pakistan can play a major role.