Shalimar Group signs MOU with Meinhardt for Shalimar Smart City

Pakistan leading real estate group in Sargodha Shalimar Group of Companies has decided to bring the world’s best architects to Sargodha for their upcoming project Shalimar Smart City.

This housing project is being designed by the world’s best Urban Planners Meinhardt Group Singapore whose mission is to work in synergy with them because they regard Shalimar’s success as their success. To celebrate their collaboration, an official MoU Signing Ceremony was held on Friday with an exclusive event organized by Elysium at Marriott Islamabad. The event was attended by delegates from both groups, industry leaders, foreign delegates, local business community and media personalities.

Shalimar Smart City is planning to have advanced technologies and smart tactics of the upcoming era to be pursuance of making difference in Real Estate by this project. Speaking to the media and guests, Malik Khizar Hayat Awan, Chairman Shalimar Group of Companies, shared their ambition: “My vision to reality, a journey of 30 years. Shalimar Smart City, a hub of Smart features pioneering in Punjab is a considerable and substantial Residential project established on International housing standards. We are going to enhance advancements in the lifestyle of locals of Sargodha. Shalimar Smart City is also a project for the housing Investors throughout the country.”

Samad Wazir, Director Operations Meinhardt Pakistan, said: “We are thrilled to shake our hands with Shalimar Group after the fulfilment of 3 mega projects in Pakistan. We believe that we this collaboration will be even stronger and we will enthrall the people by introducing the Smart Era in Sargodha.”