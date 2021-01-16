LADIESFUND power lunch held in Karachi

The 26th LADIESFUND Power Lunch featured 26 dynamic members networking and celebrated iconic Ameena Saiyid OBE SI, MD of Lightstone Publishers, who was the LADIESFUND 2013 Woman of the Year.

It was an exclusive, small, outdoors event at a private garden venue with SOPs. Spotted among the guests at the lunch were Moneeza Butt, Rukhsana Narejo, Nazli Abid, Farha Huma, Shazia Farooqui, and LADIESFUND President Tara Uzra Dawood, among others.

“I’m deeply honoured to be Chief Guest at this event and have been a LADIESFUND 2013 Woman of the Year, and later a LADIESFUND Awards Judge, as well as a donor for Educate a Girl,” stated Saiyid. “I was the first woman in Pakistan to become head of a multinational and to be elected President of the Overseas Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry.”

“We are delighted to feature the distinguished Ameena Saiyid,” stated Dawood, “She is a trailblazer and upon her retirement from Oxford University Press after 30 years, she is now running her own start-up for which she has been selected as a LADIESFUND WeConnect Fellow. A truly remarkable woman.”

“I always say the most important part of an event is the Chief Guest,” stated Rukshana Narejo, Head of Treasury and Financial Institutions, Sindh Bank. “Ameena is a role model for us and I was thrilled to get the chance to have one on one time with her and now I will visit her soon to learn more from her. The networking opportunity at LADIESFUND is incredible.”