Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 16th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 94300 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 110000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 16 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 110000 Rs. 100833 Rs. 96250 Rs. 82500 per 10 Gram Rs. 94300 Rs. 86441 Rs. 82513 Rs. 70725 per Gram Gold Rs. 9430 Rs. 8644 Rs. 8251 Rs. 7073

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.