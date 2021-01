Former president of Pakistan General (retd) Pervez Musharaff’s mother, Zarin Musharaff passed away in UAE at the age of 102.

Zarin Musharraf was born in the early 1920s and grew up in Lucknow. After graduating from Indraprastha College at Delhi University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, she got married to Syed Musharraf uddin.

This is a developing story.