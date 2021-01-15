CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar issues notice on incident of violence against workers

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar issues notice on violence against workers. Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrest Awan Town Orange Line personnel.

A female officer involved in torturing workers was also arrested. The perpetrators include Farman, Tanzeel, Javed, Amir and Waqas.

Case registered against the accused, remanded in custody. Fire broke out to escape the cold, Orange Line personnel tortured due to smoke, workers statement.

Action will be taken against the accused and justice will be done to the workers.

No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands: Ghulam Mahmood Dogar