Commissioner Rawalpindi Visits RCCI

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and held a briefing on key development projects being carried out by the district government.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi told the business community that projects worth Rs 130 billion in Rawalpindi would be completed in the next two years. About nine projects would be completed. These projects include construction of Ring Road, Lei Express Road, construction of Kachehri Chowk Underpass, Ammar Chowk Underpass, Daducha Dam, construction of Freelancer HUB, rehabilitation of old Sawan Bridge, six parking plazas, and modern bus terminal.

President RCCI Nasir Mirza, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, Former Presidents Najam Rehan, Malik Shahid Saleem, Saboor Malik, Group Leader of Jhelum Chamber and Vice President of FPCCI Punjab Raja Anwar, Chakwal Chamber Group Leader Qazi Muhammad Akbar, members of the executive Committee and members of the Chamber were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner said that the district administration was consulting with all the stakeholders including the Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of today’s visit was also to seek suggestions regarding development projects. The efforts of Rawalpindi Chamber for the promotion of trade activities are commendable, he added. The Commissioner assured that the link road to Rawat Industrial Estate would be constructed soon. The Rawalpindi Medical University will be shifted along Ring Road and a modern university hospital will also be set up there. To promote tourism, a museum is being set up at Sajan Singh Haveli, he further added.

Chamber President Nasir Mirza briefed on the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs. He said that the chamber has organized many important events despite of COVID-19, including Gwadar Business Conference, Virtual Education Conference 2021 and this year Gems and Jewelery Expo, Build Expo, Rawal Expo are in the pipeline. He also updated on the beautification of the city under the Glorious Rawalpindi project. Ring Road is an important project. There should be maximum facilities for industrial zones and industry. An expo center should be set up for Rawalpindi, he suggested.