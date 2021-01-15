PIA 777 impounded in Kuala Lumpur for non payment of lease

A PIA Boeing 777 registration APBMH operating flight islamabad Kuala Lumpur Islamabad is impounded by the malaysian authorities in Kuala Lumpur by orders of the court which was approached by the lessor of the aircraft.The leasing company has not been paid the lease amount hence they approached the courts there.PIA managment has not paid the lease along with other payments that are with held.

The crew informed that they were fully ready for departure with passengers on board and when they asked for start up the atc informed them to standby where the local authorities came on board and informed the crew that they are not allowed to depart as per court orders.PIA was well aware that this particular aircrafts lease has not been paid yet they sent the same air craft to Kuala Lumpur.An extremely embarrassing situation for the crew,passengers,airline and the country .