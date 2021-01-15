Top 12 OMCs invistagate to involve in artificial shortage of Oil: Secretary Petroleum

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held on Thursday in Parliament House Islamabad and was chaired by Senator Rehman Malik.

The committee was given a detailed briefing by the Addl. Director General, FIA and Secretary Petroleum on the artificial shortage of oil with reference to the failure of the concerned departments to control corruption and hording by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) which has case inconvenience and unrest all over the Country in July 2020. It was briefed to the Committee that the artificial shortage was created by oil importers and FIA has detected top 12 oil importers who were directly involved to create artificial shortage and made illegal money in connivance with some functionaries.

The meeting was attended by Senators Javed Abbasi, Mian Atiq Sheikh besides senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum and FIA and other departments.

The Director General FIA told the committee that the artificial shortage and stockpiling of petroleum products was a major problem which caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. He said that demand of petroleum products fell sharply during the Coronavirus. The members of the committee said that petroleum products have been facing some problems in every era adding the government should not only meet the shortage of petrol but also take action against those who are creating artificial shortage.

All the information in the form of consolidated report has been handed over by the Secretary Petroleum to the Committee which was circulated to all the members of Committee. The Chairman Committee appreciate the Additional Director FIA and Secretary Petroleum for the briefing and excellent work done by them in the national interest. An in-camera meeting will take place next week where FIA will explain about every oil importer and mechanics they use for this artificial shortage and the benefit drawn out of it. The public will be surprised to know the names of those people who are directly involved in this mega scandal. The Chairman Committee had given an indication that after submission of final report by FIA and Ministry of Petroleum, the Committee will invite Prime Minister of Pakistan in the meeting of the Committee to see the bungling by those who will be identified for action against them.The Committee also took up the matter regarding alarming spread, selling and use of a new drug “Zombie” in Pakistan particularly in bigger cities of KP. The drug, namely “Zombie” is highly intoxicating and makes the addict very aggressive. The Chairman Committee recommended that this drug should be added in the category of heroin and its possession, use and selling should be declared equivalent to the punishment of heroin. The Chairman Committee said that a drug called Zonbi is being introduced among the youth which is a very dangerous drug which causes children to start strange movements and not be able to maintain their mental balance. He said that stern actions are urgently needed against the culprits involved in this heinous crime and law enforcement agencies should take timely actions to prevent its further spread.

The meeting strongly condemned Indian involvement in terrorist activities in the region particularly training of terrorists of Daesh. Senator Rehman Malik said that India is training terrorists of Daesh and preparing them for terrorist and suicidal attacks in Pakistan as there are regular training camps in India. He said that cowardly attacks on the Hazara community are highly condemnable and are aimed at creating chaos and instability in Balochistan. Senator Rehman Malik directed the Interior Ministry to brief the committee about the involvement of India and presences of Daesh in Balochistan. He said that Modi’s atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir could not be ignored and we would raise our voice for the rights of Kashmiris at all forums. Talking about the vaccine to protect against the Coronavirus pandemic, Senator Rehman Malik said that although the vaccine is a good and welcome development for the world, the people of Occupied Kashmir will be deprived of this facility by the Indian government and the international community must take notice of it that vaccine could also be provided to them. Senator Javed Abbasi drew the committee’s attention to the growing law and order situation and increase in crime in Islamabad and said that the job of the police is to protect the people while here the police killed an unarmed student and his parents are waiting for justice. The chairman of the committee took serious note of the law and order situation in Islamabad and summoned the IG Islamabad for the next meeting. Senator Mian Atiq Sheikh also said that no attempt should be made to hide the facts of Osama Satti murder case and an impartial inquiry should be held. The Standing Committee also reviewed some public grievances and directed appropriate action.