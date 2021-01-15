Shahida advises Aima to eliminate nasality in her singing

Pakistan’s senior singer and actress Shahida Mini has advised Aima Baig to stop singing through her nose. According to media reports, Shahida Mini said that all newcomers in the music industry are doing a good job in their own way. She said that Aima Baig is doing well and making a name in the industry but she would like to ask her to stop singing through her nose.

Calling Meesha Shafi smart, Shahida Mini said that she looks very good but her singing should be just as good also. Shahida praised Ali Zafar and said that he has been very hardworking from the beginning and has a spark about him.

However, she was less impressed with Bilal Saeed, saying that although he is not a bad singer, he needs to learn how to perform. Bilal should take singing training and practice as much as possible, she added.