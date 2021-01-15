Gigi and Yolanda enjoy outing in NYC

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda stepped out for a coffee run in NY City on Wednesday after celebrating Zayn Malik’s birthday.

The 25-year-old model cut a casual figure during her outing with her mom the day-after celebrating her lover’s birthday.

The supermodel was looking stunning in all blue attire, sporting sunglasses and a face mask. She pulled her locks back into a bun to give a perfect look to her personality.

The model kept things cool in a casual outfit as she appeared with her mom.

On Monday, Gigi took to Instagram and shared a sweet message for boyfriend Zayn Malik’s 28th birthday, saying: “Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. [sic]”