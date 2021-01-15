Cavaleiro leads way as Fulham battle back to draw at Spurs

LONDON: Portuguese forward Ivan Cavaleiro rescued a precious point for an impressive Fulham on Wednesday as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The visitors started brightly with long spells of possession, despite only having two days to prepare for the fixture after Tottenham’s original opponents Aston Villa had to reschedule due to COVID-19 cases at the Midlands club. However, it was Spurs who took the lead in the 25th minute when a long ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found a surging Sergio Reguilon down the left. The Spaniard put in a perfectly weighted cross which Harry Kane dived to head in for his 11th league goal of the season.

Scott Parker’s side resumed the second half like they began the first, pressing and keeping hold of the ball, though they failed to create any clear-cut chances. They made their breakthrough, however, in the 74th minute when Cavaleiro rose highest to head in a cross from the industrious Ademola Lookman. The equaliser came not long after Son Heung-min had seen his scuffed left-footed shot come back off the far post at the other end of the pitch – a chance most would have expected the South Korean to finish. Spurs, looking tired and short of ideas, failed to retake the lead and the draw left them sixth in the standings, six points off the top. “Very disappointed. I think we have to do better in different aspects of the game. It’s difficult to speak right now because of the emotions, but we need more bravery, more focus in terms of organising the team and being solid as a team,” Hojbjerg told broadcaster Amazon.

“It doesn’t mean that you have to stand in your own box and defend, it means that the team is compact, close to each other, closes the line. We have to execute the chances –– I had a chance which I had to score. There’s many details that we have to do better.” Fulham remained in the bottom three but are only two points from the safety zone and will fancy their chances of staying up after becoming a much more efficient outfit following their woeful start to the season.