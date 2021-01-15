McGregor slams Nurmagomedov for choosing to retire

LONDON: Conor McGregor has said that he was ‘not surprised’ to see Khabib Nurmagomedov announce his retirement from the UFC last year. Khabib, who still technically holds the UFC lightweight championship, elected to retire from the sport following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, a fight which earned him the Performance of the Night award. Given McGregor’s history in this department – he has announced his retirement from the sport on three separate occasions since 2016 – the Irishman’s comments may come as a surprise, but both he and Khabib have history of their own in the Octagon. Following their fight in 2018, which Khabib emerged victorious from, a scuffle broke out between the two fighters and their entourages. The resulting punishments saw Khabib suspended from the sport for nine months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), whilst McGregor was handed a six-month ban. McGregor said: “How you could walk away at this stage is baffling to me. I was not surprised to see him scurry away.” However, UFC president Dana White hasn’t given up hope that the two fighters could face off for a second time.













