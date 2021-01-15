Pakistan skipper Babar Azam resumes training for South Africa series

LAHORE: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, who could not play any international matches on the recently concluded tour of New Zealand due to a thumb injury, begun training on Thursday and is expected to feature in the upcoming home series against South Africa. Babar had an extensive training session with fellow batsman Azhar Ali yesterday. The prolific batsman had been undergoing light net sessions with his club trainer at the National High Performance center for the past two days. The skipper faced the fiery pace of Wahab Riaz along with other younger bowlers in the session on Thursday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Babar is fit and ready for the upcoming series against South Africa. Meanwhile, there are doubts over the inclusion of batsman Imamul Haq for the home series against South Africa after the batsman suffered a similar fate to Babar and could not feature in any international matches on the New Zealand tour due to a thumb injury. The injury could be aggravated if the batsman is not given enough time to recover which has put his inclusion in the squad in doubt.













