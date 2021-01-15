NUML holds moot on engineering and computing technologies

An online National Conference on Engineering & Computing Technologies (NCECT) was organized by Faculty of Engineering & Computer Science, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad. The conference is an annual event with the principal aim to focus on resolving socioeconomic issues including fake news detection, software crowdsourcing in IT industry, and IT solutions to health industry.

Two keynote speakers were invited from industry and academia: Mr. Usman Shahab (Director Networks & 5G Program Lead Middle East & Africa, Ericsson) and Dr. Naveed Ikram, (Associate Dean, Riphah University). A commendable discussion on the emerging 5G network in Pakistani job market and role of software crowdsourcing in software requirement engineering took place. Both speakers enlightened their experience and future research avenues for the young researchers.

The Dean Faculty of Engineering and Computer Sciences (FE&CS), Dr. Basit Shahzad, addressed the occasion and discussed the aims and objectives of the conference. He further discussed the initiatives of the FE&CS in terms of new undergraduate and graduate programs, conferences, and competitions. The Pro-Rector (Academics) graced the opening ceremony and appreciated this initiative. They emphasized on the need of further enhancing the research culture in the university by conducting such event where the imminent researcher can participate to share valuable knowledge. Conference was chaired by head of Computer Science Department, Dr. Noman Malik along with co-chairs Dr. Sheraz Alam (HOD, EE Dept) and Dr. Huma Hayat Khan (AP, SE Dept). Pro-Rector (Research) graced the closing ceremony, and appreciated the organizers for conducting the conference with great success. At the end Dean FE&CS presented a shield to Pro-Rector Resource and Planning Brig Muhammad Badr Malik for his utmost support and encouragement to hold the conference.