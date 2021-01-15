2021 to be game changer for Made in Pakistan devices, machines

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said this year will be a game changer for Made in Pakistan devices and machines in health sector. In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said the country (Pakistan) which was not even producing its own syringes will include in the list of those countries that make the most advance machinery, this year. The federal minister said that at least two big brands of the world were ready to set up their factories in Pakistan. The federal minister also stated during an event the other day that Pakistan will be able to manufacture its own X-ray and dialysis machines during next four to six months. While in his previous tweets, Chaudhry Fawad termed attaining self-sufficiency in COVID-19 related material by Pakistan with the efforts of its scientists, engineers and technicians as a big success.













