Need stressed for tapping African region to promote Pakistan’s exports

Amir Muhammad Khan, High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to Rwanda, has said that Africa offers huge potential to Pakistan for exports and stressed that the private sector should focus on African region for promoting trade.

He said this while exchanging views with SardarYasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry during his visit to ICCI. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, M. EjazAbbasi, M. Saeed Khan, Usman Khalid, Shaukat Hayat Khan, M. Javed Iqbal, Umar Hussain, Muhammad Shakir, M. OmaisKhattak, Rana QaiserShahzad, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Khalid Chaudhry, AshfaqChatha, and Naveed Malik were also present at the occasion.

Amir Khan said that Rwanda enjoys an important location in the African region and by developing close business cooperation with it, Pakistan could get easy access to huge African market. He stressed for developing government-to-government and business-to-business level relations between the two countries to take trade and economic relations to higher levels.

He said that he remained posted in Tanzania as Ambassador of Pakistan and it also offered great opportunities to Pakistan, therefore, the business community to explore its market. He said China and India have increased their presence in the African region to tap its business potential and urged that Pakistan should make strenuous efforts to create space for it in Africa. He assured that he would cooperate with the private sector of Pakistan in exploring African market through Rwanda for the promotion of trade and exports.