PTI foreign funding case PDM to march to ECP’s office on January 19

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will take out rallies from different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Jan 19 that would merge into one big rally before heading towards the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the capital.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with other party leaders, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the rally is being organised to ‘get a decision from the ECP that it is not giving since 2014’. She was referring to a foreign funding case against the PTI, which was filed in Nov 2014 by Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the ruling party. “The protest that the PDM is going to do on Jan 19 [is being done] to take the decision that has already been made today when the PTI has accepted that illegal funding has come through 23 foreign-funded accounts, [that] illegal funding could have been done through agents. [The PTI] accepted that money was gotten illegally through 23 foreign funded accounts that were not declared accounts and that money was [deposited] in PTI accounts [through cheques]. Signs of President [Dr Arif Alvi], Sindh Governor [Imran Ismail] and Imran Khan sahib himself [along with] other PTI leaders are present on those cheques,” she claimed.

Aurangzeb said that the PTI has “accepted the decision that ECP is not giving since 2014” and the PDM workers would go to the commission’s office on Jan 19 to take that decision from it. “The case was registered in 2014. What reason does the ECP have [to delay a verdict] when the PTI has accepted that agents did illegal funding? They should be ready to write the judgement,” she further said.