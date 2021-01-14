Islamabad, Baku agree to enhance trade, promote road link

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to promote cooperation in the areas of economy and energy. This was agreed upon at the delegation level talks between the two countries in Islamabad on Thursday. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi represented Pakistan in the talks whilst the Azerbaijan side was led by its Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The two sides also agreed to promote road and air links. Both the countries also signed an agreement to assist each other in coping with the natural calamities. Earlier, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Foreign Office and planted a sapling there. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion. A day earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan agreed to broaden their cooperation and reaffirmed support for one another on issues of concern to them. Foreign Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Jeyhun Bayramov reached the agreement during the second round of trilateral talks held here. They discussed cooperation in political, strategic, trade, economic, peace and security, science and technology and cultural fields, besides deliberating on the challenges faced in the shape of foreign-sponsored acts of terrorism, cyber attacks, hybrid warfare, disinformation, and Islamophobia.













