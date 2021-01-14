Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IBOs

The security forces on Thursday conducted two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideous in North Waziristan where three soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire.

The Security Forces had killed two terrorists including an improvised explosive device (IED) expert in the IBOs, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The three soldiers who embraced martyrdom included Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia-Ul-Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of District Orakzai of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, it added.

Meanwhile, a sepoy of Pakistan Army Thursday embraced martyrdom amid bravely fighting back Indian Forces’ unprovoked ceasefire violation in Dewa Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian troops had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Dewa Sector, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a brief press statement. The Pakistan army troops had responded promptly and inflicted heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material, it said.

In an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years resident of Gujar Khan embraced martyrdom while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation, it added.