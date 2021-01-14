Panama papers, broadsheet expose black money of corrupt: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Panama Papers and Broadsheet have exposed the black money of the corrupt mafia.

In a tweet on Thursday, the information minister said that Broadsheet’s facts show as to how the national reconciliation ordinances (NROs) of the past inflicted an irreparable damage to the country.

He said this is a problem that started when an NRO was given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and later another NRO was given to Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N. He said the corrupt leaders of the past looted the people of Pakistan to fill their houses.

A couple of days ago, Shibli Faraz said that an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to probe the Broadsheet LLC scandal. “Different interviews have come forth and after the High Court’s decision in England, an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to further dissect the matter,” said Faraz.

Faraz said that the committee will not only minutely probe the fine points of the case, it will determine “how the country’s wealth was looted, and how the firm, after it made important discoveries, was approached by someone said to be Nawaz Sharif’s cousin to have the family’s name removed from the matter, after which the CEO said ‘we don’t deal with crooks'”.