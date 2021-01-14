UAF, PTIB join hands to promote entrepreneurship

The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to flourish the culture of entrepreneurship as a step towards development and poverty alleviation.

The MoU was duly signed by Vice Chancellor Dr. Asif Tanveer and PITB Senior Program Manager Hammad Bin Abdul Khalique. Director Research UAF Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Manager UAF Academic and Industry Linkages Dr Khurram Zia, UAF Business Incubation Center In-charge Imran Munawar, and other notables attended the ceremony.

According to the agreement, capacity-building sessions would also be conducted whereas the PITB will provide financial assistance to the students to initiate and run their business plan.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that UAF is keen to promote innovation and entrepreneurship by honing the skills of the students so that they can shoulder their responsibilities effectively for the uplift of the country. The said initiative will provide financial support to UAF for establishing a National Incubation Center. The program will also provide financial assistance to selected startups.

The National Incubation Center will accelerate the successful development of business startups through an array of business support resources and services. He encouraged the university students to participate in said program.

Hammad Bin Abdul Khalique said that PITB provides the foundation for Punjab’s innovation economy. He said that MoU with UAF would help enhance the entrepreneurial skills among the students for a bright future.