48 Nashonuma centres being set up in 13 districts: Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar has said that 48 Nashonuma centres are being established in thirteen districts of the country in the first phase of Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme.

In a tweet on Thursday, Dr Sania Nishtar said this is the first programme in the history to cope with stunting growth issue of children. She said the deserving families will be provided cash assistance besides all facilities including dietary and treatment facilities.

The Ehsaas Nashonuma programme is being implemented in partnership with the provinces and World Food Programme. It is a 3-year programme that delivers conditional cash transfers to the vulnerable pregnant women and mothers with children under two years, linked to the consumption of specialized nutritious food, immunizations, and attendance of health awareness sessions. Reflecting on the expansion of the first phase from 7 to 13 of the nutritionally vulnerable districts in the country, Dr Sania stated the first phase of Ehsaas Nashonuma provides a solid, context-driven and scalable model for integrating nutrition-sensitive approaches within social protection platforms.”