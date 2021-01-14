Four Afghans arrested in Zain Effendi murder case

Police claimed to have arrested four Afghan nationals in relation to the murder of Zain Effendi, grandson of Hassan Ali Affandi, founder of Sindh Madrasatul Islam in Karachi. According to police sources, four accused have been arrested on suspicion of involvement during raids in Chanesar Goth and Mahmoodabad areas of the city. Various investigation teams, including CTD, have started interrogation of the arrested accused. Detained suspects are said to be Afghans, while further raids have been launched on the revelations of the suspects. Zain Ali Effendi was murdered at his home in Karachi near the Quaid Mausoleum on January 6. Unknown armed men entered his residence in the wee hours of Wednesday last and shot him dead. The armed men had arrived in a white Corolla car, the police further said.













