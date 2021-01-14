PDM peddling anti-state narrative: Ijaz

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Shah on Thursday accused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of peddling an anti-state narrative.

Talking to the media in Lahore’s Government College University, Ijaz Shah said that the movement of the PDM is going down with every passing day. “The people of the country have rejected the anti-state narrative of the opposition parties from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).”

Commenting on the Pakistan People’s Party, the minister said that Sindh’s ruling party always showed its political approach, adding if the PDM had the required number, it could have brought a no-confidence move in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that inviting any state institution to topple the elected government is an undemocratic approach.

Replying to a query about the increasing inflation in the country, Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan spends 70 percent of his time daily in meetings to ensure the availability of the goods at reasonable prices in the country. He said that efforts are underway to control the increasing price of sugar.