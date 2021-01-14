Plunder, iqama-holding run deep in PML-N, PPP, alleged Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the corruption king is enjoying a luxurious life outside the country while his disciples are making hue and cry to protect the vested interests of their absconder leader. In a statement on Thursday, Dr Awan emphasised, “Plunder and Iqama-holding run deep in the blood of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).”

SHe said that loot and run is no politics. Billions of rupees were stashed away by raising minarets of corruption in the past, she added. The SACM alleged that everybody is familiar with mind-boggling stories of money laundering of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif who always preferred financial interests over genuine public needs. “The so-called lions of yesterday have turned into jackals today. In fact, these are just pygmies before an honest and trustworthy leader like Imran Khan,” she said.