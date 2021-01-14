UO plans to reopen with Blended Learning

The University of Okara administration has planned to reopen the campus for students from February 01, as per the instructions of the government, with blended learning mode, said a press note.

The UO Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, while addressing to a faculty meeting yesterday, told that the students would not be called on campus regularly, but on alternate days and rest of the credit hours will be taught online. He also advised the teachers to compensate in on-campus interaction the students who could not be able to patch up in e-learning.

“During the calendar year, we will channelize our maximum resources for vital academic and research activity as civil infrastructure has reasonably ben prepared”, said the VC.

Dr Zakar also appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Quality Enhancement for the successful submission of data for the UO’s registration in QS Ranking and focused on taking further initiatives to build international linkages.

According to the university spokesperson, the UO has successfully conducted last two semesters online and during this period, all the operations of the university including classes, examinations and fee collection have been digitized.