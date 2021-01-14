‘Kurulus: Osman’ — Targun Hatun confesses everything

Osman Bey confronts Targun Hatun after his wife is poisoned in the last episode of ‘Kurulus: Osman.’ The last episode of the historical show, which is being aired on a local Turkish TV, saw Osman’s wife Bala Hatun being poisoned after he became the Bey of Kayi tribe. Bala Hatun survives attempts on her life and Targun Hatun is held responsible for her actions. Targun Hatun is portrayed by Zeynep Tugce Bayat who has amassed almost 1 million followers on Instagram. ‘Kurulus: Osman’ is immensely popular in Pakistan where it is seen with Urdu or English subtitles every week.













