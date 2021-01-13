Bank of Khyber Transforms to Temenos Core and digital banking platform

Bank of Khyber (“BoK”) which is a leading bank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, with 175 branches, successfully went live with the next generation Core Banking Temenos Transact, Digital Banking Infinity Platform, Financial Crime Mitigation and Analytics. The implementation was carried out by Temenos Implementation partner National Data Consultant (“NdcTech”).

Temenos’ technology will support the bank in offering differentiated Retail, SME and Corporate banking products for both Islamic and conventional. Temenos’ agile and fully integrated architecture enables Bank of Khyber to quickly roll out new functionality and services. NdcTech’s expertisein the Pakistan market helps to comply with local requirements and best practices.

NdcTech worked closely with the Bank to deliver an onsite/remote implementation, providing expert support and consultation to ensure a successful and timely go live despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The implementation involved integration of BoK legacy systems for co-existence and was concluded aftera complex migration and testingcycle on the new system.The bank opted for a co-existence approach and migrated first 20 branches as part of the go live and will complete the migration for subsequent branches by the first half of the upcoming year.

Ihsan Ullah Ihsan, Managing Director, the Bank of Khyber remarked on the occasion,”We are delighted to have joined hands with Temenos / NdcTech for Digitalization of bank of Khyber. Temenos has a global reputation for providing robust, innovative financial software solutions and has an extensive presence in all over the world. This implementation will provide the leap forward we need to enhance our market share and deliver better services and products for our customers in the 21st century. Our partner NdcTech who also helped us to tailor the product to the specific requirements of our bank. The roll-out had been so well prepared beforehand that we were able to execute it flawlessly. I would also thank and appreciate my colleagues, staff and especially IT team for their dedication for working around the clock to complete the implementation with professionalism and excellence”.

While highlighting the business objectives of the deployment, Ammara Masood, President and CEO, National Data Consultant (NdcTech) said, “We are proud to work together with bank of Khyber. BOK is a very successful public/private partnership and through innovation will now be able to deliver hyper-personalized experiences to its customers. The team and management of the bank understands the power of technology, and the importance of leveraging the best practices and latesttechnological advances. We are delighted to be there partner in this strategic digital transformation and will continue to help the bank achieves greater strides.”

Azfar Latif CIO of Bank of Khyber added, “We are proud that in less than 15 months with Global pandemic restrictions, Bank went live. We have demonstrated that commitment with reliable technology partner like NDCTech can overcome any challenge that comes along the way be it like COVID-19. We could not have achieved a go-live without the commitment and professionalism of Bank Management team and Technical Resources. Everyone knows that a core banking upgrade is always challenge especially in distributed environment, but we were confident of ourselves and NDCTech who carried it out seamlessly.”

Jean-Paul Mergeai, Managing Director – Middle-East & Africa, Temenos, commented: “Congratulations to Bank of Khyber for its Temenos go live with NdcTech. Temenos has a strong presence in the Middle East and a track record of success in deliver digital banking transformation for banks in the region. We are delighted BOK has selected our platform and proud to support them as it seeks to leverage Temenos’ open and API-first technology to deliver world-class digital experiences for its customers and achieve market-leading cost-income ratio to drive sustainable growth and market-share.”