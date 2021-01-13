Blood of Mach martyrs will not go waste: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Quetta on Wednesday on a day-long visit. The COAS was given a detailed security brief at the HQ Southern Command, where he met families of victims of Mach incident and also interacted with a large gathering of Hazara community, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

At HQ Southern Command, the COAS was apprised about prevailing security challenges in the province and the measures taken, including border management along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders. The COAS also spent time with the bereaved families of Mach incident victims and shared their grief. He assured them that perpetrators of this heinous incident shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste.

Later, the COAS addressed the garrison officers. He appreciated their preparedness and efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the province despite difficulties of terrain and distances involved. “Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential,” the COAS remarked. “Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province is progress of the country,” he reiterated. “The disruptive efforts by hostile forces won’t be allowed to succeed,” he emphasised. “Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued and ensured to the hilt,” he concluded.

Earlier, on arrival in Quetta, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Southern Command.