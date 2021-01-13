IG Punjab tasks Dolphin, Peru to identify crime hotspot

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that eradication of thugs, land grabbing mafia and anti-social elements from the society should be the top priority of Lahore Police and in this regard, command officers under their supervision should take timely actions by utilizing community policing, professional expertise and modern technology effectively so that not only the process of eradication of criminal elements hostile to the lives and property of the people is expedited but also the identity of Punjab Police as a support force for the citizens is strengthened with improved service delivery.

He further said that Lahore Police has a key position and status in Punjab Police so the new leadership of Lahore Police should take steps under a comprehensive strategy to eradicate serious crimes as well as street crime while monitoring and inspection to further improve the service delivery process should be given particular attention. He further said that patrolling plan of Dolphin, Peru and other forces in these areas should be made more effective by identifying the crime hotspot areas of the city and patrolling hours should be increased while circle officers themselves should be visit field during peak crime time in crime pockets by going out and review the patrolling plan and the situation to prevent the activities of the criminals by improving the response rate. He further said that improvement in the quality of investigation is fundamental in preventing crime and keeping the accused in check, therefore, all possible resources should be provided to the investigating officers as well as their performance should be specially monitored and progress reports case should be monitored by circle officers on weekly basis.

He added that in order to get rid the society of drugs and keep the younger generation safe from drugs, police teams should launch intelligence based operations on a daily basis and arrest major drug dealers as well as areas around educational institutions and student hostels should be closely monitored so that the young generation , attracted towards ice and other fashionable drugs and the social ills may be saved by arresting the suppliers ,drugs dealers and other nasty elements of the society. He further said that timely information sharing and co-operation should be ensured with other concerned agencies to curb the big fish involved in drug trafficking and smuggling so that anti-social elements involved in this nefarious business could be taken behind the bars. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on professional matters of Lahore Police at Central Police Office.

During the meeting, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while briefing the IG Punjab about the steps being taken for crime control said that Lahore Police was working hard using all available resources to prevent crime and maintain the writ of law and SPs are monitoring the implementation of SOPs under their supervision. IG Punjab while directing said that the supervisory officers should play the role of ideal leader and get the best performances from the subordinate staff while improving their relations with the citizens through good manners, positive attitude and people friendly policing. Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and DIG Investigation Sharaq Jamal and other officers were present.