SHC seeks reply from VC on plea against non-PhD teachers

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday sought reply from the vice-chancellor of Karachi University in a petition claiming that teachers in the law department are taking classes without holding a PhD degree. The petitioner contended that a PhD is required to teach students seeking a PhD degree. He alleged that instructors in the social sciences department are teaching students without meeting the criteria of having a degree. After hearing initial arguments, the court has summoned the vice-chancellor for the next hearing.













