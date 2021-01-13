Father commits suicide after killing disabled daughters

A father committed suicide after killing his two physically disabled daughters in Raj Garh area of Lahore on Wednesday.

The man, named Zia, stabbed the daughters to death and severely injured himself. The daughters were identified as Saadia, ,38, and Aqsa, 30.

According to the police, the daughters died on the spot, while the man was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The police launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind this horrific incident.

In another brutal incident last week, the father of a man’s second wife along with four accomplices allegedly set fire to his two daughters inside their residence located in Basti Kot Lashari near Chok Karamdad Qureshi, resulting in the death of both minors. Sources said Hafiz Abdul Majeed had solemnised a second marriage with the main suspect’s daughter, Mehwish, out of love.

Enraged by the union, the father of Mehwish identified as Fida Hussain along with his companions poured petrol on the two toddlers born out of the man’s first wedlock and burned them alive inside their residence.