PPP demands withdrawal of notification about Sindh’s hospitals

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has declared the notification of federal government regarding hospitals in Sindh as an attack on the 18th amendment of the constitution.

Bukhari said that Imran Khan cannot run PIMS hospital in Islamabad properly as the employees of PIMS hospital are protesting on the streets of Islamabad against this incapable government and for their rights. He said that NICVD hospitals are model health facilities providing free treatment to the patients from all over Pakistan. Now the federal government by usurping these hospitals is threatening the lives of patients from all over Pakistan.

The SG PPP said that the federal government’ notification regarding these NICVD hospitals is violation of constitution and interfering in the issues of Sindh province. He challenged the selected Prime Minister, Imran Khan to establish a single hospital in Punjab matching NICVD in Sindh. Bukhari said that the federal government is victimising Sindh because Sindh has refused to believe in the false promises of Imran Khan and rejected him. The federal government should immediately withdraw this anti-Sindh notification, Bukhari demanded.