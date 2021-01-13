Prime accused of Daesh funding case arrested

The Counter Terrorism Department has arrested main accused in a case of funding to banned terrorist group Daesh on Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Umar bin Khalid. He had been a student of an engineering university in Karachi. Further investigation has been underway to arrest his three accomplices, Junaid, Zia and Awais, according to CTD sources. Umar bin Khalid was earlier detained from Tariq Road in year 2020 over the illegal funding. “The accused, however, was released on personal surety due to want of evidence,” sources said. “Two mobile phones recovered from his possession had been sent for forensic test and digital forensic report of the cell phones provided key evidence against the accused and his accomplices,” said the sources. “A case was filed against the accused after the forensic report,” CTD sources said. “The accused were in contact with terrorists in Syria and Pakistan and were funding the terrorist network from various sources,” sources said.













