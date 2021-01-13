Moin tells Chinese firm CEO of Pakistan’s intention to buy vaccine

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque on Wednesday informed the Chinese firm CanSino Biologics Inc that the country will be approaching the regulatory authorities to put measures for obtaining compliance with the coronavirus vaccine made by the pharmaceutical company.

The ambassador gave the assurance during a visit to the headquarters of Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics Inc, said a press statement issued on Wednesday.

During the visit, Haque met with the company’s Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Yu Xuefeng. The two officials expressed satisfaction at the Stage-III clinical trials of CanSino Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Pakistan with local partner AJM Pharma.

The officials agreed that as the trials are nearing completion, relevant measures for regulatory compliance in line with the laws and regulations of Pakistan would be brought regarding the vaccine.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Vice President of CanSino International Business Operation, Pierre Armand Morgon via video link from Lausanne, Switzerland.