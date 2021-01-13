OICCI contributes Rs16bn to minimise coronavirus impact

The foreign investors operating in Pakistan have contributed Rs16 billion in different corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and for containment of the negative impact of coronavirus.

In addition to monetary contributions, the CSR activities of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) members included investment of their employees’ time in different value-adding social activities across Pakistan with the underlying commitment to uplift the underprivileged strata of the society and support them during this most challenging time in recent memory brought about by the advent of the corona pandemic, a statement said on Wednesday.

About 100 of the leading foreign investors, members of the OICCI, actively participated in support of the GOP’s effort to fight the pandemic of Covid-19, without stepping back from their continuing commitment to CSR activities which benefit the marginalized communities across the country.

President OICCI Haroon Rashid said, “The OICCI members who have been leading the contribution towards CSR initiatives and are recognised as a role model to motivate other businesses and affluent individuals.”

He said that over the last few years, there has been a noticeable enhancement in the sustainability and CSR initiatives by the OICCI members through a proactive engagement between business and all stakeholders in society. The OICCI members have adopted the best CSR and sustainability practices, largely in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) to meet the growing needs of the society, Haroon added.

The annual CSR Report 2019-2020 brings out the essence of the CSR activities of about half of OICCI members who during 2019-20 collectively, invested about Rs8 billion on CSR related activities, excluding those on Covid-19 mentioned above, and reached out to around 62 million direct beneficiaries throughout Pakistan.