Masood condoles with victim families of Machh incident

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has said that the people and the AJK government stand by the Hazara community at this sensitive juncture.

The AJk president was speaking to a 22-member delegation of the families of the Machh incident, who led by Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen leader and former provincial law minister Agha Syed Mohammad Raza, called on him on Wednesday. The delegation also included Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen Arbab Liaqat Ali and member of the Martyrs Committee Amanullah and Owais Khan.

The president asserted that the peaceful and patriotic people of the Hazara community have always played an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan, adding that the painful incident of Machh had traumatised the whole nation. “It is our belief that a murder of one person is the murder of all of humanity”, he said.

On the request of the delegation, the state president said that their demand for allocating exclusive seats for the students of Hazara community in the educational institutions of Azad Kashmir would be considered and every possible step will be taken as per resources.

Agha Syed Raza said that the Machh incident was not the first tragedy but the Hazara community had been targeted by terrorists since long. Earlier, he said, community schools, colleges, hospitals and wedding functions were attacked, and the innocent people of the Hazara community were targeted in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said whether it was international terrorist organisations like Daesh or India’s subversive terrorist proxies, their sole target is to destabilise Pakistan. Through terrorist activities, India is attempting to create mistrust within Pakistan and its brotherly neighbours, and it is trying to sabotage the strategic CPEC project, he said.

He said that the people of Balochistan, particularly the Hazara community strongly condemn the genocide of Kashmiri people at the hands of the Indian Army and stand united with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Later, Sardar Masood Khan in a meeting with Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yousufzai discussed in detail the latest situation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the aftermath of the illegal actions of the Indian government there. He also expressed sorrow over the recent incident of terrorism in Machh.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan strongly condemned the Indian actions, and while expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, assured that the people of his province stood by their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination.