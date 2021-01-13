School of stratgic studies

A Workshop on Security of schools against terrorism was held on Friday (8 Jan 2021) at the campus of School of Strategic Studies.

The workshop aimed at creating awareness among the participants on various aspects of terrorist threats to schools and students in order to equip them with adequate knowledge which could enable them to play positive role in the prevention of terrorist acts against schools and protect the students from this menace.

A highly trained and seasoned team comprising Brig®Atif Shafique and Lt.Col® Asif Iqbal conducted the three hours workshop. The workshop included a detailed power point presentation on how to identify of terrorists, to know their modus operandi, their aims and objectives, how to report suspicious elements and persons, to make plans and conduct mock exercises, etc. It also included a brief exercise based on scenarios and a detailed question and answers session.

A good number of teachers and students attended the workshop and at the end of the workshop they were awarded certificates. Brig® Atif Shafique highlighted the point that target hardening and barricading the schools and colleges is not the only answer to tackle terrorism. It was more important for the teachers, students and to top all the school management to equip themselves with this knowledge. This awareness will make the difference.

The attendees expressed great deal of satisfaction over the knowledge and know-how imparted in the workshop. They felt empowered and knowledgeable on the topic. They strongly felt that the all students, teachers and managements of schools should undergo this training as it will make them united against the menace of terrorism which is directed against the school and students as they are the softest and most vulnerable targets.

The CEO School of Strategic Studies Mr. Ali Sajjad thanked the team and the participants at the end of the workshop.

The next workshop is likely to be held in the second week of February 2021.