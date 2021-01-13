AKTI seeks FPCCI help in taxation, anti-encroachment drive issues

Small traders have sought help from Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in resolving their major issues including taxation and anti-encroachment drive of the provincial government. In this regard a delegation of All Karachi Tajir Ittehad (AKTI) under the leadership of Chairman Atiq Mir visited the FPCCI to felicitate Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, newly-elected president of FPCCI, on his success, said a press statement issued on Wednesday. The delegation shared its concerns over the issues of taxes, lockdown situation, the anti-encroachment drive of government, maintenance of infrastructure, emergent situations during urban flooding, and fire incidents. Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that unfortunately, Karachi is lacking the chambers for SMEs, cottage industry, and the small traders. He suggested step by step actions to resolve the issues of markets and the business community, starting from a marked area and creating the best service model and carrying on the successfully tested procedure throughout the city. He assured the social service of FPCCI to all business community without any discrimination. He proposed the delegation for a workable concept paper to set a line of action. The meeting suggested FPCCI to support small business enterprises of Karachi. A working group may be formed for assessing and resolving the issues under the umbrella of FPCCI.













