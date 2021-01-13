Magazine launched in London to promote soft image of Pakistan

A quarterly magazine-Fascinating Pakistan was launched in London on Wednesday to boost the country’s local and international tourism by sensitizing the travel enthusiasts about its diverse culture, multi-faceted tourism, national heritage, arts and crafts, and cuisines.

The first-ever tourism-centric magazine, comprised of 72 pages, was launched in Pakistan as well by Strings Media, a London-based tourism company under its digital campaign-‘Come, Fall in Love – Pakistan’. After soft launch of the magazine, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fascinating Pakistan Tahawur Husain Jafri had started presenting its copies to the dignitaries including politicians, celebrities and sportsman to push their campaign for tourism promotion.

The company CEO along with Chief Operating Officer Syaed Qamar Abbas had recently visited the President House and presented a copy of Magazine to President Dr Arif Alvi. The copies were also delivered to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill and Kashmir Committee Chairman Shahryar Afridi.

According to the CEO, Fascinating Pakistan magazine truly presented a marvelous story of the beautiful Pakistan and its amazing people, cultures, heritage as well as cuisines with very well written articles and amazing pictures. “We are absolutely delighted and fascinated that after all the team’s hard work ‘Fascinating Pakistan’ is officially launched in Pakistan and London too.”

He said the magazine would become a treasure trove for avid readers and passionate Pakistanis alike. As regards digital tourism campaign, which the CEO launched in the UK, he said the campaign was first of its kind as it focused on projecting multiple features of its tourism including religious, leisure, adventure and others.

The CEO, who was extremely passionate about promoting Pakistan tourism in foreign markets, said efforts were afoot to promote tourism gems of Pakistan in London by holding road-shows, displaying northern areas scenic views on billboards and setting up portals to attract the British folks to add the country in their travel list. “Pakistan is a peaceful and friendly nation and a country offering something for everyone. From the wonders and beauty of the Himalayas regions in the North to the historic Sindh in the South and the lovely beaches of Balochistan, Pakistan is truly the heaven on earth,” Tahawar remarked.

Highlighting private sector role in tourism promotion, Syaed Qamar Abbas, who is also member of the National Tourism Coordination Board Member, told APP that private sector had an enormous task to promote tourism locally and internationally and it’s a stark reality that there was no progress until private sector played a proactive role. He appreciated the government for providing a breathing space to private sector to fully tap the tourism potential of the country.