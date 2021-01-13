Excise officials unearth irregularities in property affairs

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has unearthed irregularities amounting to millions of rupees in property tax in Faisalabad region. It is found that property inspectors arbitrarily fix property tax on commercial properties due to which the department is facing a deficit of millions of rupees on annual basis The Director General Excise Punjab has expressed distrust over the performance of officers including property inspectors in Faisalabad and has formed a special committee comprising officers from different districts of the province.

Faisalabad is an industrial district due to which there is a majority of commercial buildings in the district in which Jaranwala Road, Satiana Road, D Ground, People’s Colony and other commercial roads are prominent. And complaints of alleged irregularities amounting to millions of rupees in the assessment of property tax on these commercial properties by the property inspectors of these areas were being received by the Director General of Excise, Punjab, Saleha Saeed. Who was instructed to conduct a new survey for which and were 12 offices. This committee will get all the necessary information including increase in the number of properties and its current value.